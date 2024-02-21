Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68 to $2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.450 billion to $2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

