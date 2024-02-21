SingularityNET Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200.58 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $505.08 million and $200.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00014872 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,024.73 or 1.00046039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009287 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00164043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007188 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,412,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,412,928.2517643 with 1,256,570,443.8710155 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.53611671 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $189,047,666.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

