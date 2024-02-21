Bison Wealth LLC Has $328,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.91 and a 200-day moving average of $198.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $218.36.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

