Jet Protocol Trading Down 70% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $70,468.64 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 70% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00014872 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,024.73 or 1.00046039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009287 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00164043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00158007 USD and is up 28.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $71,645.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

