Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $806,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,539,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,033,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.