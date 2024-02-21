Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $111.24.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.