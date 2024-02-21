CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CME stock opened at $210.99 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average is $208.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

