Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.17

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $12.03. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 47,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 3,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

