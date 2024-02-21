Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.34

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.34 and traded as high as $18.40. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.47.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.35). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend
Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Financial Shares
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.