Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.34

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.34 and traded as high as $18.40. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.35). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

