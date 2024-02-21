The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.01. The LGL Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The LGL Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.