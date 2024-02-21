Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.73

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.15. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 277,300 shares traded.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

