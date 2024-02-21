Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.73

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.15. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 277,300 shares traded.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.