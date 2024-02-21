5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.55 and traded as high as C$4.37. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 20,476 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNP shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.
In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
