Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.05

Home REIT (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.48), with a volume of 622,766 shares trading hands.
Home REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 45.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.05. The firm has a market cap of £300.81 million, a PE ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15.
About Home REIT
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
