Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.34

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.34 and traded as high as $15.31. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 58,800 shares trading hands.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $340.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

