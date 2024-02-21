Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.81

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.81 and traded as high as C$7.07. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.04, with a volume of 406,527 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.66.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Enerflex Trading Down 0.3 %

About Enerflex

The stock has a market cap of C$858.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.