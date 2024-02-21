Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.23

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.47. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 144,200 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 344,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

