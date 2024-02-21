ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.01

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.01 and traded as high as $36.72. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 78,000 shares traded.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $1,071,792.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,915,423 shares in the company, valued at $96,442,192.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 72,087 shares of company stock worth $2,418,297 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

