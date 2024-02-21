Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.74 and traded as high as C$5.93. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 12,754 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXT shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
