Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $20,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

CI stock opened at $341.35 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $344.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

