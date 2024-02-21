Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 170,428 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,428 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock worth $69,337,644. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

