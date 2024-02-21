Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $20.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

