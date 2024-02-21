Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 5,349 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,431,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $645.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $677.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

