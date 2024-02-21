Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 57,960 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,960 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

