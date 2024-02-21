Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

C opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

