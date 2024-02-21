Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 747,139 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 747,139 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $61.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.