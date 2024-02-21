KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of KB Home worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in KB Home by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 4.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

