Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 745 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.6% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in American Express by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 26,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 347,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in American Express by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $211.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.79. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $214.29.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.