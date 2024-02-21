Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 349,174 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 4,518.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $27,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

