Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 179,550 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,466,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179,550 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.8% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Radware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Radware by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after buying an additional 269,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Radware by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 293,237 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

