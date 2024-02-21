Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $26,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $745.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $707.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $643.93 and its 200-day moving average is $596.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $794.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.