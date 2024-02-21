Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 581,272 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 284.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Sapiens International worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Sapiens International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.16. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.