Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $78.72 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,214 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Baker Hughes worth $78,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

