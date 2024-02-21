Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.25.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 165,964 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

