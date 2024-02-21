West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $351.08 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $303.79 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

