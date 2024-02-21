Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Lear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.5% per year over the last three years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lear to earn $18.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 58.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 135.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 513.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

