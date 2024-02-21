Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $83.85 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,158,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,846,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $35,544,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $3,245,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,075,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.1 %

KVUE stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

