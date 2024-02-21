Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,529 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.52% of Akamai Technologies worth $84,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

