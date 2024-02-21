Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLW opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

