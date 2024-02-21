Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,296 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $77,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

