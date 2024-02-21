Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690,854 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $76,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after acquiring an additional 755,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $151,220,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

