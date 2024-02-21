Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700,015 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Unum Group worth $28,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after acquiring an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,463,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,281,000 after acquiring an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNM opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

