Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,243,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,083,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of CRH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $418,653,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in CRH by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,168,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $78.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

