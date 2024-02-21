Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $62.50 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,395 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.32% of Invitation Homes worth $62,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

