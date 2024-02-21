Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $72.55 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105,397 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $72,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.0 %

TSCO stock opened at $236.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.55. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,080 shares of company stock worth $17,919,032. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

