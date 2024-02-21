Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $73.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $857.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDS

About Precision Drilling

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.