Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 24,826 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,826 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Hilton Worldwide worth $66,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $198.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.44 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.