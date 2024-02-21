Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 732,408 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,408 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $63,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fithian LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Price Performance
HDFC Bank stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.
HDFC Bank Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
