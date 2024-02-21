River Road Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

VIV stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

