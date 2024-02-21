The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ODP were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $931,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $4,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 115,645 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $3,212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 24,318 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

