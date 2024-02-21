Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Avanos Medical updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

AVNS stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Avanos Medical

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.