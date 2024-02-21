Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Avanos Medical updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

AVNS stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

